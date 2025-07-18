David Moyes, Manager of Everton, acknowledges the fans after the pre-season friendly match between Accrington Stanley and Everton at Wham Stadium on July 15, 2025 in Accrington, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton could line-up for their pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Everton step up their preparations ahead of the 2025-26 season when they face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

The Toffees began their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw at Accrington Stanley earlier this week. It was a game for David Moyes’ troops to dust out the cobwebs and get minutes into their legs.

It will be a similar approach against Blackburn but Everton are stepping up their competition from a League Two to a Championship outfit.

Moyes may have more options available, with Jordan Pickford, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Iliman Ndiaye returning to training earlier this week after being given extended breaks following the post-season internationals. The Toffees boss will also be managing minutes of those who did feature at Accrington and may want to get a look at some youngsters around the squad.

Ahead of the Blackburn game, we’ve had an attempt at predicting Everton’s starting line-up.

Everton predicted line-up vs Blackburn

GK - Mark Travers

The Republic of Ireland international arrived earlier this week for £4 million. With Jordan Pickford only returning to duty on Monday, Moyes might just wait for the America trip to reintroduce the No.1 and give Travers an unofficial debut.

RB - Jake O'Brien

The fact that Nathan Patterson played 90 minutes at Accrington means he might be unlikely to feature. O'Brien played in his favoured central role against Stanley but was so impressive on the right-hand side during the second half of last season.

CB - Tyler Onyango

Michael Keane also played a full game against Accrington so his minutes could be managed. With James Tarkowski still recovering from hamstring surgery, it could be Onyango required to fill in, despite being likely to return to Stockport County.

CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

Handed the captain's armband and eased through 45 minutes following a hamstring injury. Moyes could have a similar plan in place.

LB - Vitalii Mkolenko

Still the only out-and-out left-back at the club and Everton ideally could do with signing another for competition and cover.

RM - Isaac Heath

The 20-year-old really caught the eye after coming on against Stanley and won the penalty for the equaliser. This would be a significant step up for Heath but could be a good barometer in terms of where he is in terms of development. It would be an unofficial full debut for the former Leeds youngster.

CM - James Garner

Kept the ball ticking at Accrington and Garner has a chance to build some real momentum ahead of Everton likely signing a new midfielder this summer.

CM - Idrissa Gana Gueye

Reported back for duty this week and Moyes may hand the veteran 35-year-old a 45-minute outing to get him back into the swing of things, as well as having a lack of options. Tim Iroegbunam played a full game against Accy.

LM - Dwight McNeil

The former Burnley man was not as suited to playing on the right flank at Accrington and is much better on the left when he can get crosses into the box.

AM - Iliman Ndiaye

Was a talismanic figure for Everton in his maiden season, scoring 11 goals. Ndiaye mainly operated out wide in 2024-25 but there are fans who want to see him in the No.10 role and Moyes could experiment.

ST - Beto

Came off the bench to cause his usual havoc at Accrington and fired home a magnificent penalty to equalise. Beto will want to prove that he should be starting the season as first choice despite Everton splashing out up to £27 million for Thierno Barry.