Everton team predicted to face Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round.

Everton’s FA Cup campaign starts when they welcome Peterborough United to Goodison Park in the third round tonight.

The Toffees head into the tie with manager Sean Dyche under pressure. Everton sit just a point above the Premier League relegation zone after a 1-0 loss at AFC Bournemouth last weekend. Not only have the Blues lacked wins but they’re been lacklustre in front of goal, netting only 15 goals in 19 games.

Peterborough may only be in League One, having their own issues, but it’s still a tricky tie. Dyche’s plans may be made even more difficult if he’s without several senior players. Strike duo Dominic Calvert-Lewin (ankle) and Armando Broja (back) are doubtful, with Youssef Chermiti (thigh) absent along with Dwight McNeil (knee), James Garner (back) and Tim Iroegbunam (foot).

Dyche admitted that only 16 players were involved in training earlier this week and options could be depleted to face the Posh. Everton may also be looking to rest some of their regular starters, with tricky games against Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur next week. With all that in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted.

GK - Joao Virginia

Jordan Pickford deserves a rest given his recent heroics and Virginia would be worthy of a chance.

RB - Nathan Patterson

There has been so much clamour for the Scotland international to play regularly. This is an opportunity to impress.

CB - Jake O’Brien

The summer signing from Lyon will no doubt be frustrated by his lack of chances this season. However, he must display what he’s capable of.

CB - Michael Keane

Remained a consummate professional out of the team and did fine when he featured earlier this season, to his credit. A chance for Jarrad Branthwaite to get some respite.

LB - Ashley Young

Dyche will not want to completely change his defence and continuing with Young - whose son Tyler plays for Peterborough - makes sense. Vitalii Mykolenko is another who could do with a breather.

RW - Jack Harrison

The on-loan Leeds man looks bereft of confidence but hopefully he can show what he’s capable of against lower-league opposition.

CM - Harrison Armstrong

Highly rated by Everton and that was underlined when came on at half-time against Bournemouth. This could be a good barometer of what Armstrong is in terms of his development.

CM - Abdoualye Doucoure

Idrissa Gana Gueye is now aged 35 and deserves some respite, while Orel Mangala was withdrawn at half-time at Bournemouth. As a result, Doucoure may have to continue given the lack of options.

LW - Iliman Ndiaye

Been one of the rare positives this season. With McNeil out and Jesper Lindstrom coming off with a knock at Bournemouth, Ndiaye could be required to remain on the flank.

ST - Beto

The Guinea-Bissau international might be the only senior striker available. If Calvert-Lewin is sidelined for a period, a possible exit for Beto may be off the cards and he must get his head down.

ST - Omari Benjamin

The 19-year-old has been in fine form for the under-21s since arriving from Arsenal, scoring six goals in 13 games. Given the possible absences, Benjamin could be required.

Subs

Begovic, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Lindstrom, Calvert-Lewin, Graham.