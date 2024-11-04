The Friedkin Group could look to make a big change at AS Roma.

Everton’s prospective owners The Friedkin Group (TFG) are facing more pressure in Italy.

There is hope that the American firm’s Toffees takeover from majority owner Farhad Moshiri will be ratified by the end of the year. Evertonians will be hoping that TFG can provide the stability that they yearn for after several turbulent years on and off the pitch.

But as the purchase process is ongoing, with regulatory approval still required, TFG are facing pressure at AS Roma. The Serie A giants have been owned by TFG since August 2020, with the Europa Conference League won in 2022 while they reached the Europa League semi-finals last season.

Yet the decision to sack club legend Daniele de Rossi as head coach just four games into the current campaign caused uproar among I Giallorossi supporters. Sections of fans have held protests during Roma fixtures at the Stadio Olimpico. De Rossi was replaced by Ivan Juric for the remainder of the season, although the Croat is under pressure.

Juric has been unable to win over the Roma faithful, with results scarcely picking up. On Sunday evening, they suffered a 3-2 defeat by Verona, which leaves them 11th in the Serie A table. And according to Sky Sport Italia reporter Angelo Mangiante (via Roma Press), TFG chairman Dan Friedkin and son Ryan - who is Roma interim CEO - are looking at replacing Juric with a ‘high-profile manager’ who can connect with the supporters. It is said that the pair will hold talks today on whether to sack Juric before the upcoming international break.

Meanwhile, Il Messaggero reports that Friedkin is currently in Paris and a decision over Juric’s future must be made by Tuesday before Roma face Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday. The likes of Roberto Mancini, Edin Terzic and Claudio Ranieri have been linked.

Former Everton manager Frank Lampard has also been mentioned. La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Lampard’s name has come ‘from sources close to the Toffees’ during the takeover process. The former Chelsea midfielder spent a year in the Goodison Park hot seat, guiding the Blues to Premier League safety in the 2022-23 season before being sacked the following January.

On the defeat by Verona, Juric said: “In terms of play, we made big steps forward and we created a lot, but we also made very serious mistakes. We’re in a negative moment but we mustn’t give up. The team has shown that they believe in what we’re doing. I saw a handful of big mistakes, so we need to analyse this aspect.”