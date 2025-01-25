'Medical team think' - David Moyes gives Everton injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 25th Jan 2025, 18:13 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 18:26 BST
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton receives medical treatment to an injury and is substituted off as a result during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Everton FC at Amex Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton receives medical treatment to an injury and is substituted off as a result during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Everton FC at Amex Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton receives medical treatment to an injury and is substituted off as a result during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Everton FC at Amex Stadium on January 25, 2025 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala.

David Moyes has provided an injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala after Everton battled to victory over Brighton.

The Toffees earned a 1-0 win courtesy of Iliman Nidaye’s first-half penalty. As a result, Everton have moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Calvert-Lewin sustained a hamstring problem which saw him limp off in the 13th minute. Meanwhile, Mangala picked up a knee issue and was replaced in the 81st minute. Speaking to evertontv, Blues manager Moyes admitted that the club’s medical team are concerned about the pair.

Moyes said: “They're going to get checked. We are a bit worried about Dom and Mangala. At the moment, they looked like they have picked up injuries. I don't want to say serious at the moment until we find out what the outcome is but the medical team seem to think they don't look the best.”

Related topics:Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice