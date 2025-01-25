'Medical team think' - David Moyes gives Everton injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala
David Moyes has provided an injury update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala after Everton battled to victory over Brighton.
The Toffees earned a 1-0 win courtesy of Iliman Nidaye’s first-half penalty. As a result, Everton have moved seven points clear of the Premier League relegation zone.
However, Calvert-Lewin sustained a hamstring problem which saw him limp off in the 13th minute. Meanwhile, Mangala picked up a knee issue and was replaced in the 81st minute. Speaking to evertontv, Blues manager Moyes admitted that the club’s medical team are concerned about the pair.
Moyes said: “They're going to get checked. We are a bit worried about Dom and Mangala. At the moment, they looked like they have picked up injuries. I don't want to say serious at the moment until we find out what the outcome is but the medical team seem to think they don't look the best.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.