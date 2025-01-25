Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Orel Mangala.

However, Calvert-Lewin sustained a hamstring problem which saw him limp off in the 13th minute. Meanwhile, Mangala picked up a knee issue and was replaced in the 81st minute. Speaking to evertontv, Blues manager Moyes admitted that the club’s medical team are concerned about the pair.

Moyes said: “They're going to get checked. We are a bit worried about Dom and Mangala. At the moment, they looked like they have picked up injuries. I don't want to say serious at the moment until we find out what the outcome is but the medical team seem to think they don't look the best.”