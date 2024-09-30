Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are due to move the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Everton have revealed they have been presented with several offers for naming rights to the club’s new stadium.

It is only a matter of weeks before the Toffees are handed the keys for the 52,888-seat ground at Bramley-Moore Dock. Construction is on track to be completed by the end of the year before moving to the state-of-the-art facility for the start of the 2025-26 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While leaving the historic Goodison Park - the club’s home since 1892 - will be emotional, a switch to the banks of the River Mersey will drive up revenue significantly. A part of that is selling the naming rights to the stadium.

USM had signed a £30 million naming-rights option deal at the start of 2020. But the club were forced to sever ties with USM as owner Alisher Usmanov was sanctioned by the UK government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Blues chief commercial and communications officer Richard Kenyon provided a new update on the search to supporters in Saturday’s match-day programme ahead of the 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Everton’s board are still trying to ensure the successful party is the ‘right fit’ as a deal will last at least 10 years.

Kenyon said: “We have continued to make good progress on stadium naming rights with offers presented to our board of directors in recent months. No one will appreciate more than our supporters the need for us to make sure the brand we choose is the right long-term fit for the club, with any deal likely to be at least 10 years. I will continue to provide updates on this important part of our commercial partnership inventory as things progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Another key part of the club's step-change at Everton Stadium will be our ability to increase match-day income - and there will be several new and enhanced ways for us to do this at every home game. Beyond the ability to increase ‘spend-per-head’ through technological innovation, the largest increase in revenue will come from the significant increase in premium spaces - bars and restaurants - with capacity at Everton Stadium more than four times greater than Goodison.”