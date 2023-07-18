Everton target Anthony Elanga's valuation is being driven up by interest from elsewhere.

That's according to the Manchester Evening News, as the Toffees eye attacking signings in the summer transfer window.

Sean Dyche's side's business has so far been slow, with 38-year-old Ashley Young the only player being recruited so far. He arrived on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

Bolstering options in the final third is high on Everton's priority list, having narrowly avoided Premier League relegation for the past two years. Last season, the Blues scored the second-fewest goals in the top flight.

Manchester United winger Elanga is one player who has been identified, with Everton previously keen in January. The Sweden international appears he may be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford after making just seven starts in 26 appearances for United in 2022-23.

Erik ten Hag's side are aiming to raise funds, having signed Mason Mount from Chelsea for £55 million while they're close to bringing in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana for £47 million. The Red Devils are also chasing a striker.

Elanga is one player who could be offloaded and a previous price tag of £10 million had been mooted.