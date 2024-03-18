Everton receive £20m transfer boost as Leeds United attacker is 'allowed to leave' this summer
Everton loanee Jack Harrison could be available this summer for £20m, according to the latest reports.
Harrison joined the club in the summer on a season-long-loan but it didn't include any other stipulations, such as an obligation-to-buy. Set to return to the Yorkshire club in the summer, who are battling with Ipswich and Leicester at the top of the Championship, he looks set to exit.
He has made a fair impact under Sean Dyche, taking up permanent residency on the right-wing and recording four goals and three assists in 29 games so far this season. And while he isn't the most prolific, he has taken well to life on Merseyside and the latest reports suggest he could continue to do so. The report from TeamTalk claims that Leeds have informed the player that he is free to leave the club on a permanent deal in the upcoming transfer window. Previously, it was reported that he wanted to remain in the Premier League, regardless of Leeds' potential promotion. Said to be valued at approximately £20 million, the report also suggests that both parties have agreed for the deal to take place in the summer. The report adds that Everton will be leading the race to sign him but other clubs could send in offers for him as well and the 27-year-old.
With Everton's financial issues in place and the status of their proposed takeover still in limbo, it's unclear what spending they can engage in this summer. Any big sales, however, could help change that. Amadou Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite could fetch high fees but with nothing set in stone about their financial future then all potential transfers should be taken with a pinch of salt.
Considering that he already knows the squad, the system and has had a consistent starting role this season, a summer move would make sense if it is possible. Everton's attack has severely underperformed this season and not being able to replace Harrison would only add to their issues in front of goal.