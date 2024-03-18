Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Danish reporter Niels Christian Frederiksen has revealed that Jurgen Klopp continued to 'yell' and 'scream' after his post-match interview following the defeat to Manchester United.

Tensions were high after the FA Cup defeat as Amad Diallo's last minute winner ensured Erik Ten Hag's side progressed to the semi-finals, while Liverpool's quadruple dream ended. It was a stunning turnaround since Harvey Elliott had given the Reds the lead in the 105th minute and Klopp cut a very disappointed figure after the game.

An interview with Viaplay's Frederiksen went viral after he asked Klopp about their lack of intensity in extra-time, which clearly touched a nerve with the Liverpool boss, claiming he was very 'disappointed' with the question. He then stormed off and began to make his way out of the interview area, as the reporter asked him if there were too many games. Klopp fumed in response: "Come on! You are obviously not in a great shape. I don't have the nerve for this."

Since then, Frederiksen has spoken out on the incident to Tipsbladet, stating that the altercation didn't end there and that he was surprised at Klopp's response as he had interviewed many times before over the years. "I was very surprised by it. It continued after what was seen on TV. He continued down the hallway, where he yelled and screamed at me. I also followed him because I thought it was something strange. I was very surprised, while some looked very shocked, and they asked: 'Are you okay?' and of course I'm okay. I have interviewed Jürgen many times.