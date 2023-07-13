Everton release statement in support of Dele Alli’s Overlap interview

The midfielder opened up in an exclusive interview with Gary Neville.

Everton have released a statement following the release of Dele Alli’s exclusive interview with Gary Neville on the Overlap.

The popular YouTube channel with the former Manchester United defender saw Alli open up on the difficulties of his upbringing, rehab and the current state of his career.

Alli, 27, had previously burst onto the scene in his early-twenties as one of the most exciting young players in the Premier League and was a leading figure for both club and country. But his career since has been a far cry from his early successes.

Speaking on the Overlap, Alli revealed he had previously considered retiring before going onto to reveal intimate details about his extremely difficult early years as a child and teenager.

The interview, which has developed into the biggest story of today, has resulted in the club releasing a statement that they have been supporting Alli since his return to the club, as well as reiterating their support for all of the players at the club in regards to both physical and mental welfare.

“The Club has been supporting Dele in both his return to fitness and overcoming the personal challenges highlighted in his interview with The Overlap.

“Everyone at Everton respects and applauds Dele’s bravery to speak about the difficulties he has faced, as well as seek the help required.

“The physical and mental welfare of all our players is of paramount importance. The Club takes very seriously its responsibility in protecting the confidentiality of players and staff.

“Dele will not be conducting any further interviews in relation to his rehabilitation, and we ask that his privacy is respected while he continues his recuperation from injury and receives the full care and support needed for his physical and mental wellbeing.”

Alli played just 830 minutes on loan at Besiktas in Turkey last season, making 15 appearances and managing three goals. However, a muscle partial avulsion injury saw him miss the final 11 games of the league season and he has begun pre-season training at Finch Farm under Sean Dyche ahead of the new season.

