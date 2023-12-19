Nottingham Forest have moved for a new manager after a disappointing start to the season.

SACKED: Nottingham Forest have dispensed with manager Steve Cooper

Forest, who sit one place and two points behind Everton as it stands, have opted for a managerial switch after a poor run of form that has seen them lose four of their last five games in the league. Cooper has been at the club for over two years and oversaw a remarkable turnaround from the bottom of the Championship to a 16th-placed finish in the Premier League.

Poised to take over is the former Wolves manager Santo who left his role with Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad last month where he was in charge of the likes of Karim Benzema, Fabinho and N'Golo Kante. He departed in November after 52 games where he won the Saudi Super Cup and Saudi Arabian Championship during his first season in the Middle East and he left the side in sixth place in the league. His previous stint with Wolves was extremely successful as he romped to a Championship title in his year with 99 points before then securing back-to-back finishes inside the top eight of the Premier League, as well as reaching the FA Cup semi-final. Back in 2018, his first Premier League game was against Everton at Molineux as a Richarlison double helped the Toffees earn a point on the opening day of the season.

However, despite Cooper being a fan favourite, Forest have won just once in 13 games and have seen their form completely fall away. Everton recently went to the City Ground and earned a hard-fought three points thanks to a Dwight McNeil strike.