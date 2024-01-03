Everton relegation rivals could be set points deduction after latest reveal

The Premier League is clamping down on breaches of financial fair play and they could award another deduction this season.

An aerial view of south Nottingham (Michael Regan/Getty).

Nottingham Forest are seemingly the latest team to come under the threat of a points deduction, according to the latest reports.

Everton were deducted 10 points earlier this season for breaching financial fair play and sustainability rules which thrust them back into a relegation battle after a strong run of form. Without the penalty, they would currently be sat in 12th place, 11 points clear of Luton Town in 18th.

The setback was damning, especially given that they were guilty of breaching just one charge which led to strong protests from the Everton fanbase. But now Forest have come under the threat of facing a similar penalty due to their far more excessive spending over recent years. According to the Athletic, Forest could face a points deduction if it is deemed the club have breached the Premier League’s financial fair play (FFP) rules.

New guidelines introduced in the league mean that all clubs had to submit their accounts for 2022-23 by December 31 — rather than in March — with any breaches and subsequent charges confirmed by the end of January and any penalties or punishments will be levied within the same season.

Since returning to England's top-flight in 2022, the club have bought 42 players across that time, with transfer fees totalling around £300m in spending but that also doesn't account for the number of free or loan players that have also arrived. During that time, money from sales has been few and far between but the departure of Brennan Johnson to Tottenham for £47.5m went a long way to help balance the books.

A statement from Forest read: “The club has fully complied with its reporting obligations in respect of the Premier League’s revised profit and sustainability rules.

