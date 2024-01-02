Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

With the January window in full swing, Everton fans are unsure over what business is possible across the coming weeks given the club's current financial position.

As it stands, the club are likely to have a quiet window, according to Director of Football Kevin Thelwell, who has claimed that this month will be a quiet one in terms of transfer business. But there are murmurings of some deals involving loan players, both in and out of the club.

One person who has been front and centre of questions about Everton's potential business is manager Sean Dyche, who recently spoke ahead of their clash with Wolves on December 21 about the potential of movement this month. "We don’t know at the current time and we’ll be sitting tight and seeing what can be done." Dyche revealed. "Squad wise I think when everyone’s fit, I’ve spoken very honestly that I think we have a good squad and I think we have a balanced squad.

"The depth of it is being questioned with injuries and because of the game schedule; let’s have it right it’s a very thick set of games over December, the amount of and the turnaround. So that has affected us unfortunately. But, regarding the finance, we will have to see."

One player he was quizzed about was Arnaut Danjuma; the Villarreal loanee has struggled to make a real impact since arriving in the summer and there are now reports from Fabrizio Romano that Lyon are interested in a move and that the Spanish club could recall him.

"We'll see about all that. As you know, we're carrying a pretty light squad. These are judgement calls. The idea of subs, people talk about it a lot these days; when, why don't you make more, why don't you make less and all the rest of it. You're going on a moment in time when you and your staff are looking at a game and thinking: 'What does this game need?; Every footballer has a slightly different style, some radically so and we just felt on this occasion to get Lewis on. That doesn't mean the next time it's not Arnie. These are judgement calls, they come very fast. Sometimes you get it right, sometimes you don't."

On top of that, Mason Holgate, who is currently on loan at Southampton, may also return to the club having played just five times this season. The 27-year-old hasn't come off the bench in their last 10 games and manager Russell Martin revealed there is a real possibility he could return to Everton this month. “I honestly don’t know (if he will be here at the end of the month). I don’t expect him to be happy with not playing much. I don’t expect Everton to be happy with him not playing very much. The ball is very much in their court I think.