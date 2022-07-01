Everton remain in pursuit of Manchester United and Newcastle United transfer target

Christian Eriksen has attracted plenty of clubs including Everton, Man Utd, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur interested.

Everton remain in pursuit of Christian Eriksen.

The Toffees are one of several clubs keen on signing the midfielder following his departure from Brentford.

Eriksen made a remarkable comeback to football in January after suffering a cardiac arrest at last summer's European Championship.

The Dane signed for Brentford for the second half of the season and was highly impressive. He helped the Bees finish 13th in their maiden Premier League season.

But now Eriksen is weighing up his options after his contract with Thomas Frank's side expired.

He's a coveted free agent, with several clubs interested.

Manchester United, Newcastle United and a return to Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked.

And Everton remain keen on the ex-Inter Milan midfielder. According to i, Frank Lampard's side have made a pitch to Eriksen in a bid to prise him to Goodison Park.

The Toffees are in need of reinforcements this summer, including in the middle of the park.