Everton reportedly put 39-cap international ‘on the market’ as price tag ‘revealed’

It is claimed that Everton are willing to offload Yerry Mina during the summer transfer window.

Everton have slapped a €15 million price tag on Yerry Mina, reports suggest.

TuttoMercatoWeb claims that the defender has been 'put on the market’ by the Toffees as the summer transfer window officially opens tomorrow.

Mina has a year remaining on his Goodison Park contract, having signed for £27 million from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

While he's regarded as Everton's best centre-back by many, keeping him fit and available has been an issue.

Mina has struggled with injuries during his time on Merseyside.

He made just 3 Premier League matches last season - and limped off in three of them.

Frank Lampard's side are closing in on making James Tarkowski their first signing from Burnley ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The 29-year-old, who has missed just eight games in the past four campaigns, will bolster the Blues’ defensive options

And TuttoMercatoWeb (via Sport Witness) reports suggest that Everton are now willing to cash in on Mina, who has yet to sign a new deal.