The Everton attacker has been a great addition on loan this season and he has enjoyed a good start to life on Merseyside.

It has been revealed that Everton's Jack Harrison has only been beaten by two of the Premier League's best players when it comes to open-play assists in 2023.

Harrison, 26, joined on a season-long loan from Leeds United this summer and, despite a slow start, he's settled into life under Sean Dyche brilliantly with one goal and three assists in six Premier League games.

Relegated with Leeds last season, Harrison was a consistent performer the Yorkshire club across three seasons in the top-flight - and a recent statistic reveal has proven just that.

According to StatsPerform, Harrison’s assist for Vitaliy Mykolenko against Crystal Palace was his 10th from open play in 2023. It meant that his total was only better by two players - Kevin De Bruyne (12) and Mohamed Salah (13).

However, he is joint-third with seven other players including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bukayo Saka and Bruno Fernandes, to name a few. Although, he has played the fewest games and second-least minutes out of any of the players he is tied with, which is very impressive. Plus, perhaps most impressively, he has the second best assist-per-match.

That right-hand side for Dyche is finally more assured and he gives them a real balance that has been lacking for some time at Goodison Park. The only worry is that he is the only natural option on that flank, and only James Garner has been able to fill in, albeit out of position.

If they could manage to secure another winger in the January window, funding pending, then it would certainly allow them options and depth in case of injuries.