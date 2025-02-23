Everton were denied a penalty to win the game as they were held to a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Goodison Park.

David Moyes admitted he did not hold talks with referee Andy Madley after Everton were denied a chance to defeat Manchester United.

The Toffees were held to a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park, which was undeserved. Everton were in control for much of the encounter and led at half-time through goals from Beto - his fifth in four league games - and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The home side barely looked like conceding before Bruno Fernandes netted a free-kick in the 72nd minute That gave United a lifeline and they took full advantage, with Manuel Ugarte bagging a fine equaliser eight minutes later.

In stoppage-time, Everton thought they had been given the opportunity to seal three points. Ashley Young went down under pressure from Red Devils defenders Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt. Madley awarded a penalty but VAR intervened and recommended the referee to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. Madley subsequently overturned his decision to the frustration of Everton and the home faithful.

And although Moyes felt Madley’s original decision should have stood, he was almost as annoyed Everton did not have a free-kick awarded in the first half when James Garner went to ground in a similar position to Fernandes’ strike.

The Blues boss said: “We did a lot of good things. We had a couple of opportunities and I was nearly more annoyed at the free-kick more than the penalty in some ways. We had a chance for a free-kick in the first half when the referee didn’t stop the play and moved on. I’m not saying... it was a free-kick we gave away but I can’t understand why the referee didn’t give it [Everton’s appeal] when it was in the same area as this one.

“The players have done brilliantly well in the last few games and we’ve got some big games to come. We might look back and say it’s two points dropped but we’ve taken another point to staying in the Premier League.

“We could have maybe done some moments earlier but the game only changed around the free-kick. We hadn’t been greatly under pressure hadn’t conceded many chances, there wasn’t a great need. We were probably struggling to play after 60 minutes but the players that was down to the first part where they done a very good job.”

Moyes admitted he would like to see more referees stick with their original decisions rather than overturning them when VAR recommend a pitchside review. He added: “I think everyone who watches football - we’re all looking forward to seeing a referee say: ‘No, I’m sticking with what I’ve done’. The referee is nearly always getting told you’re wrong. If it’s absolutely clear and obvious and wrong, that’s what we have got VAR for. I just didn’t think it was clear and obvious to get sent to the screen.”

Moyes was then asked if he spoke to Madley after the game. The Scot replied: “No. I’m trying not. I’m too old now to start fighting and everything.”