Alex Iwobi shared snaps of him working hard away from the pitch as he recorded into the microphone of a music studio.

Everton star Alex Iwobi appears to have been spending downtime away from pre-season preparations working in the studio and recording music, reigniting links with viral footballing rapper Dide.

The 27-year-old was one of the names favourite to be unveiled as the identity of the YouTube rapper earlier this year, alongside Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, former Crystal Palace midfielder Wilfried Zaha and Aston Villa star Ashley Young.

The debate around Dide was at a fever pitch in April when his track 'Thrill' dropped online, but discussion around the masked star has faded since then.

However, as Iwobi posted a picture of him recording on Instagram, some fans were quick to bring up the debate. Many simply wrote the word 'Dide' as others wrote: "Hello Dide, how are you."

Alex Iwobi has been a key part of Everton’s pre-season preparations (Image: Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Fair Betting Sites said: “Nketiah is heavy favourite to be revealed as the rapper ‘Dide’. Firstly, the name ‘Dide’ is an almost perfect anagram of Eddie, and secondly, in the debut release ‘Thrill’ – Dide states he is 23, the same age as the Arsenal striker.

"However, many cynics on social media question whether the anonymity of the rapper is just a clever marketing ploy, taking a leaf out of ‘The Masked Singer’s’ playbook – to boost an unknown rapper’s profile.

"Either way, it has football fans desperate to find out the identity of the artist behind the mask.”

Iwobi was 4/1 to be the Premier League star behind the rapper's mask. Toffees boss Sean Dyche was even asked if his midfielder had a music career on the side, but the boss gave a trademark gruff response and said: “Seriously, I can’t catch my breath. That even gets a question?”

Whether or not Iwobi is posing as rapper Dide, it is clear he has a passion for music, building a recording studio in his home in the North West.

Speaking on Premier League min-series Behind The Game , Iwobi said: "I have a recording studio at home. It's something to take my mind off football sometimes that me and my friends do, expressing life through music. It's my time to chill.

