His strong early season form for Everton has seen him earn a new deal.

Everton have confirmed that defender Jarrad Branthwaite has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a brilliant loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season, earning valuable first-team experience and he’s brought that form back to England after being given a starting berth under Sean Dyche.

Following his success with the England U21 side during the summer, he wasn’t integrated into the first-team until Everton faced Wolves at home on August 26, and he’s been a key starter ever since.

Confirmed by Everton today, his deal will see him remain at the club until 2027 and the youngster is set to be a key starter for years to come. Branthwaite has said the fans have played a significant role in his decision:

“The stature of the club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing.

“Since I joined, I’ve felt a connection with the club. The fans have been really good with me. For the first game I played, the cheer I got when my name was read out just gave me massive confidence to go out there and play my best game.”

Despite Everton’s overall murky form, he’s been a standout performer, looking calm, composed and physically strong next to James Tarkowski - and that form has seemingly attracted attention from some of England’s biggest clubs.

According to Chris Wheeler at the Daily Mail, Branthwaite is one of the names on Manchester United’s radar for the January window. Manchester City are also among the English clubs keeping an eye on him.

Given that Everton are likely to remain in a relegation battle, as it stands, he may be easier to secure for a top side in either of the upcoming windows.

His unique profile as a six foot five left-footed centre-back will make him an attractive proposition for most clubs, not to mention he’s comfortable on the ball, quick and great in the air as well.

Everton will want to ensure he stays, as he looks like one of, if not, their best young players at the club who clearly has a bright future. Manchester City have a strong defensive contingent already, which means United look like the side who would need him more, given their issues so far this season.