Everton striker Salomon Rondon makes admission about his future

The former Newcastle United and West Brom striker is currently on international duty with Venezuela.

Salomon Rondon has insisted that he has no intention of retiring from international football amid his lack of Everton game-time.

The striker has endured a difficult maiden season at Goodison Park.

Background

Arriving from Chinese outfit Dalian on a free transfer last summer, Rondon has made 17 appearances in the Toffees’ Premier League-threatened campaign - scoring only three goals.

What’s more, he’s not featured in Frank Lampard’s side’s past four games.

Rondon, 32, is currently away on international duty with Venezuela. He’s his country’s all-time top scorer with 34 goals.

However, Venezuela are unable to qualify for the 2022 World Cup despite upcoming games against Argentina and Colombia.

Retiring from international duty would allow Rondon to concentrate more on playing more of a prominent role at Goodison Park.

But the former Newcastle forward wants to continue representing his nation - and has set his sights on the World Cup in 2026.

What’s been said

“I don’t think about leaving. I feel hungry and want to continue competing, to play everything,” he told Marca.

“I feel that I continue to do things well and that is what has always been instilled in me since I was little.

“And I’m hungry for anything. As long as I’m hungry I’m going to continue competing. I still don’t see myself at that time. Injuries have respected me well.

“I always want to play as many games as possible with the national team.