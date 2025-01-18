Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stanley Mills featured for Everton under-21s after battling back from a long-term injury.

Everton youngster Stanley Mills made a year-long return from his injury hell.

The versatile 21-year-old sustained a serious knee issue while on loan at Oxford United last season. Mills was enjoying a fine period during his maiden taste of regular senior football. He recorded one goal and six appearances during the Kassam Stadium side’s successful League One promotion push. But he did not feature again after sustaining his problem during an FA Cup tie against Coventry City 6 January 2024, denying him a chance to play a further part in Oxford’s return to the Championship.

Mills’ loan spell was cut short and he returned to Everton for treatment. It has been a long road back for the son of former England international, Danny, but he was finally back out on the pitch for the under-21s last night. Paul Tait’s youngsters suffered a 3-1 loss at the hand of Leeds United at Southport’s Haig Avenue. However, Mills made a goalscoring return when netting a 76th-minute penalty and importantly completed 90 minutes.

It was a major step forward for Mills, who will now be hoping to build up fitness and sharpness. He has made two senior appearances for Everton during his career - both in the Carabao Cup during Frank Lampard’s spell as manager.

After a 1-0 win over Fleetwood when making his debut in August 2022, Lampard said: "Stanley is doing really well and scoring regularly, playing well and developing really well so it is nice to give players like that, that are doing well the opportunity when they come around.

"Maybe, the biggest thing will always be the individual and how good they are and what level of player or attitude they have. Stan is a good point because he has a great approach and attitude. It probably comes from the footballing background of his dad, who I know well.

"He is a very strong runner, he has an eye for goal, he is a good player, so yes he can be an option. But he is still very young, we all know how hard it is at a young age to break through and have an immediate impact regularly so it will maybe be phased in for him. If he keeps progressing in the right way then I will see him as that (an attacking option) even more."