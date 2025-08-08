Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe (L) speaks with Everton's Scottish manager David Moyes (R) during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Everton at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on May 25, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

Everton have made an offer for one of their priority transfer targets amid interest from Newcastle United

Everton have submitted a bid for Aston Villa captain John McGinn but have been rebuffed by their Premier League rivals who insist the Scotland international is not for sale this summer, per the latest reports.

David Moyes is eager to further strengthen his squad ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, with the Toffees getting their Premier League season underway against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday, August 18.

News of Everton’s bid has been reported by Sky Sports News who say that Villa want to keep McGinn, who is also the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The 30-year-old is viewed as a ‘priority target’ by Moyes.

The Everton boss wants McGinn for his “leadership, experience, and versatility” while the player is “also high on Newcastle shortlist as they look to bolster their midfield ahead of a demanding Premier League and Champions League campaign.”

It is unclear if an improved bid will move the needle as Villa need a deep squad as they prepare to play in the Europa League next campaign.

John McGinn would prove a fantastic signing for Everton

The Scotland international has bags of Premier League experience, having joined Villa from Hibernian in 2018. He helped the club earn promotion back to the Premier League in his first season in England and has made a total of 285 appearances for the Birmingham outfit.

He has 30 goals and 40 assists for the club with 203 of his appearances coming in the Premier League. He is a central midfielder by trade but can also play on the left and can play as a defensive and attacking midfielder.

The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his deal at Villa Park, meaning Unai Emery’s side are under no pressure to sell. The Toffees are also interested in a move for Manchester City ace Jack Grealish this summer.

Their bid for McGinn comes after they confirmed their fifth signing of the summer, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joining from Chelsea on a five-year deal on Wednesday.

John McGinn ‘an example for others’

McGinn played a key role during the 2023-24 campaign as Villa finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League. Speaking of the player during that successful season, Unai Emery said: "He is himself very demanding.

"He is competitive, he always is ready to play, physically as well. I think when he is not training or playing he is resting - his energy always is full.

"He is a very good example, of how he is consistent and trying to help and to be an example, a very good example for players.

"I really, really appreciate a lot as a person how he is, but as a professional, he is fantastic."

He added: "His connection here, his commitment here for a long time, with the supporters, with Aston Villa, with the project that is here, and he came here when they were in the Championship...I think he's one of the players I really appreciate and really need to be an example for others."