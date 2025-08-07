Manchester City substitutes Jack Grealish and John Stones (r) look on from the bench during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester City and Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on March 16, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton are interested in signing Manchester City star Jack Grealish on loan this summer

Everton are interested in doing a deal for Manchester City forward Jack Grealish this summer but the potential loan could be complicated by the player’s high salary.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that talks had been opened between the clubs about a possible loan. Grealish missed City’s final game of the season against Fulham and was then left out of the squad for the Club World Cup in the United States.

He cost the former Premier League champions £100m in the summer of 2021 and became the most expensive British player at the time. However, his future at the club appears to be in major doubt.

Serie A side Napoli have been linked with a move along with Everton’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur. He made just seven starts in the Premier League last term and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the England international will not be ready to sit around at City.

Man City make stunning demand for clubs who want to sign Jack Grealish

With the World Cup less than 12 months away, it does give interested clubs like Everton a better chance of signing Grealish. The ex-Aston Villa ace will be keenly aware that regular game-time is important for him to be considered for selection by Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel.

However, a huge stumbling block remains in place.

According to talkSPORT, City want Grealish’s wages covered in full by any club who take him on loan. He earns around £300,000 a week at the Etihad Stadium, meaning a full season of wages would work out at around £12m.

The report from talkSPORT claims Everton are turning their attention to Grealish after seeing bids rejected by Southampton for Tyler Dibling. However, City’s demand does make things difficult.

Everton deal will only be agreed if Man City u-turn on salary demands

Simply put, Everton will likely agree a deal with City to sign Grealish on loan - but only if the Manchester outfit agree to cover a big chunk of Grealish’s wages. There are not any players in the Toffees squad believed to earn anything close to Grealish.

Given the cost of wages over a season, the Toffees would save more money by going back in and upping their offer for Dibling. Grealish provides trusted Premier League experience, having shone for Villa to earn his mega-money move to City. He has been part of plenty of success under Pep Guardiola, even if his time at the club is coming to a somewhat-sad end.

It could stand to benefit Everton, however, as David Moyes eyes a top-half finish and a push for European football in the club’s first season in the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The fact talks have been opened between the Toffees and City do indicate there is some hope on Merseyside that an agreement can be reached. Grealish would be a major upgrade on Jack Harrison in the forward department. Harrison has returned to Leeds United following a second season on loan with the Toffees.