Everton suffer huge early Anthony Gordon blow ahead of Tottenham Hotspur fixture
Anthony Gordon picked up his fifth booking of the season in Everton’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United.
Anthony Gordon will be forced to serve a one-match suspension when Everton travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
The Toffees forward was slapped with his fifth yellow card of the season in last night's 2-1 loss to Manchester United.
Gordon went into the book in the second half for a challenge on Bruno Fernandes.
The England under-21 international was also cautioned against Brentford, Leeds United, Brentford and West Ham United this season.
And because Gordon has accumulated five yellows before match week 19, he must serve a one-match ban.
The academy product has scored two goals in nine games for Frank Lampard's side this season.
During the summer transfer window, Everton rejected a bid from Tottenham for Gordon - as well as rebuffing offers made by Chelsea and Newcastle United.