Anthony Gordon will be forced to serve a one-match suspension when Everton travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Gordon went into the book in the second half for a challenge on Bruno Fernandes.

The England under-21 international was also cautioned against Brentford, Leeds United, Brentford and West Ham United this season.

And because Gordon has accumulated five yellows before match week 19, he must serve a one-match ban.

The academy product has scored two goals in nine games for Frank Lampard's side this season.

