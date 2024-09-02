Getty Images

Leeds United have tied down Willy Gnonto to a new contract.

Everton summer transfer target Willy Gnonto has committed his future to Leeds United.

In the summer of 2023, Gnonto put in a transfer request at Elland Road to try to force a move to the Toffees. It came after Leeds were relegated from the Premier League but proved unsuccessful.

And after the Whites failed to be promoted from the Championship, losing last season’s play-off final to Southampton at Wembley, Everton were again keen this summer. Our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post reported that Sean Dyche’s side had a £23 million bid rejected.

The Blues ultimately moved on to other attacking targets, signing Jesper Lindstrom and Armando Broja on from Napoli and Chelsea respectively. But any hope of reviving interest in Gnonto for a third time in January may be highly unlikely. The Italy international signed a new four-year deal with Leeds on Saturday before celebrating with a 2-0 victory over Hull City.

Gnonto told the club website: “It feels really good. I'm really happy for this extension. I'm really happy to be here and obviously I can't wait to play in front of the fans again,” the 20-year-old stated.

“I've been here two years now and I'm going into my third season, I’m really happy to be here. It's been, since the start, I can say my second home. I really enjoyed being here and with the ambition in the club, I see my future here.

“I feel like it's important for me to find some consistency and I feel like the right place to do it this year. So I'm really happy and I can't wait to keep going with it.”