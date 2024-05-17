Everton takeover: 777 Partners co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko resign

Everton prospective owners 777 Partners co-founders Josh Wanders and Steven Pasko have resigned from their respective roles as managers of the business.

The Miami-based company’s takeover of the Blues has cast into further peril, with a deal even more unlikely to take place. It was eight months ago that Everton announced that 777 agreed to purchase majority owner Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in Everton but the Premier League have not ratified the transaction. In the meantime, 777 have loaned the club circa £200 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks, 777 have had a $600 million fraud case filed against them in a New York court. Meanwhile, they have had control taken away from them of Brazilian club Vasco de Gama, their Australian airline Bonza entered voluntary administration and have called in finance experts B Riley to help with debt restructuring.

According to journalist Philippe Auclair, Wander and his sister Mollie, along with Pasco, have now stepped down from 777.

Auclair wrote on X: “OFFICIAL. 777 Partners: Josh Wander, his sister Mollie and Steven Pasko have resigned from their positions as managers of 777 Partners LLC and 600 Partners LLC, which controls, through Nutmeg Acquisitions LLC, all of their football operations.”

A document that Auclair shared said: Appointment of Independent Managers. On May 6, 2024, after consultation with B. Riley, Mr. Pasko and Mr. Wander each resigned as managers of 777 Partners LLC and Mr. Pasko and Mollie Wander each resigned as managers of 600 Partners LLC. That same day, the respective members of those entities accepted the resignations and appointed Ian Ratner and Ronald Glass of B. Riley as managers of both entities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad