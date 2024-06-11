Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Everton takeover new as potential new owners assessed.

Everton are seemingly not short of suitors when it comes to a potential takeover.

The Toffees’ protracted 777 Partners saga finally came to an end last week. It came as no surprise that the deal collapsed after failing to get the deal ratified by the Premier League despite a deal agreed with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri more than eight months ago.

Everton have said that they will ‘assess all options’ moving forward with Moshiri still keen to offload his 94.1% stake.

Supporters yearn for an owner who can provide stability on and off the pitch. And while the Blues have financial issues, the club remains an attractive proposition. The history, lure of the Premier League and a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock being constructed means that there are parties aplenty linked.

Here, we take a look at each of them and their respective net worth.

John Textor

The American declared he would be interested in buying Everton before 777’s deal was officially made over. Textor has placed his 45% stake in Crystal Palace on the market and is keen for more say in a Premier League club as he holds just a 25% vote on the Selhurst Park board. His company Eagle Football Holdings also own 77.5% of French side Lyon.

Textor has admitted that time may be against him when it comes to buying Everton, though. He has declared he’s a billionaire and networth.biz claims he is worth £3.38 billion.

Andy Bell, George Downing and Michael Dell.

It would be fair to say that sections of supporters would favour the consortium most. Bell and Downing are both boyhood Evertonians and local businessmen so will have the club very much at heart. The pair have been around the club for around 12 months, with Bell’s Blythe Capital helping secure funding for the new stadium while they were involved in MSP Sports Capital’s previous bid to purchase 25% of the club.

Bell made his fortune through investment firm investment giant AJ Bell and is said to be worth £450 million per The Times. Downing, meanwhile, is the founder of construction firm Downing and has a reported wealth of £500 million.

The duo are being backed by Michael Dell. He is the founder of Dell Technologies and is worth £120 billion.

MSP Sports Capital

The US-based firm pulled out of a deal to purchase 25% of Everton in August 2023 after opposition from another of Everton's existing lenders. Along with Bell and Downing, MSP financed a £158 million loan to finance the new stadium.

MSP have shares in several football clubs. They include Bundesliga side Augsburg, Spanish outfit AD Alcorcon, Portuguese club G.D. Estoril and Belgian team Beveren. Chairman Jahm Najafi has a net worth of around £2.9 billion according to Paddock Magazine.

Dan Friedkin

The AS Roma owner is said to have thrown his hat into the ring - but plans on keeping his stake in the Italian outfit. The American is the CEO of the Friedkin Group and its subsidiary Gulf States Toyota and purchased Roma for $591 million in August 2021. Freidkin is said to be worth £4.8 billion.

Vatche Manoukian consortium

Manoukian is the latest to have reportedly joined the race after submitting a bid last weekend.

The London-based businessman is a boyhood Everton fan and a partner of tech investment firm IMS Digital Ventures. The Independent reports he’s backed by a Saudi royal and the Australia-based. Myer family.