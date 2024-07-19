Getty Images

Everton takeover news as the Friedkin Group’s prospective purchase has ended.

Everton’s current investors and lenders will endeavour the club does not enter administration after the latest prospective takeover collapsed. That is the verdict of football finance expert Kieran Maguire against the backdrop of the Friedkin Group pulling the plug on a purchase of the Blues.

The American firm, headed by billionaire Dan Friedkin, entered an exclusivity deal with Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri to buy his 94.1% stake four weeks ago. But after conducting their due diligence, the Friedkin Group have decided not to continue despite settling debts of £158 million and providing the club with working capital to help fund the new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

The decision leaves Everton in a precarious position, having cancelled 777 Partners’ transaction at the end of May. The club suffered losses of almost £400 million between 2019 and 2023 while they were deducted eight points last season for two breaches of Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Reacting to the news on BBC Radio 5 Live, Maguire - a lecturer at the University of Liverpool - believes Everton will remain attractive to potential new owners but some ‘frantic calls’ will be taking place. He said: “The Friedkin Group were doing due diligence into the finances into Everton. They had reservations about some of the outstanding loans.

“They were hoping the lenders would take a reduction in what was owed from them. One of the lenders, 777, they have quite a complicated back story and I think Friedkin took the view that it was becoming to complete and risky from their point of view.

“They were going to inherit huge amounts of debt and if they couldn't guarantee some of the existing lenders were going to cut back, they felt it wasn't a worthwhile deal to go ahead with. The main concern will be on an operational level and making sure that the commitment to the new stadium are met. There are still substantial amounts still outstanding in terms of continuing to build the stadium. The contractors will be monitoring the position very carefully.

“The Freidkin Group put in around £200 million themselves. What they're going to want to do, they're going to have to monitor that as well. It is certainly a setback but Everton is still a very attractive proposition if the right price can be agreed. The view that will be taken by most of the investors and lenders is that Everton is worth more as a going concern than a club that potentially goes into administration. They would lose any influence they have over the operations of the club.

“I suspect there will be some frantic calls taking place and what we will see is perhaps some additional commitment from some of the lenders because they fear the alternative is they could lose out substantially if the club goes into administration, which is worst-case scenario. That would have implications in terms of points deductions going into next season.”