Everton braced for investment blow as American billionaire ‘preparing $3.75bn’ bid

Tottenham Hotspur are being eyed by MSP Sports Capital after they were linked with investing in Everton.

By Will Rooney
2 minutes ago
<p>MSP Sports Capital partners Jeff Moorad, left, and Jahm Najafi at Goodison Park. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images </p>

American-Iranian billionaire Jahm Najafi and MSP Sports Capital , who have been linked with investing in Everton, are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Tottenham Hotspur.

It was reported earlier this month that the New-York based company have been in talks with Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

MSP are said to have discussed purchasing 25% of the club and wanted two positions on the Goodison Park board.

In addition, chairman Najafi and chief executive Jeff Moorad were spotted at Goodison for the 2-1 loss against Southampton last month.

However, the Financial Times now reports that MSP are looking at making a $3.75 billion bid for Tottenham - which would represent a blow for Everton.

It’s said that Najafi is working with a consortium of investors and is ‘weeks away from formally approaching Spurs owner Joe Lewis and the football club’s chair Daniel Levy’.

Tottenham Hotspur