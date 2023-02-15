American-Iranian billionaire Jahm Najafi and MSP Sports Capital , who have been linked with investing in Everton, are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Tottenham Hotspur.
It was reported earlier this month that the New-York based company have been in talks with Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.
MSP are said to have discussed purchasing 25% of the club and wanted two positions on the Goodison Park board.
In addition, chairman Najafi and chief executive Jeff Moorad were spotted at Goodison for the 2-1 loss against Southampton last month.
However, the Financial Times now reports that MSP are looking at making a $3.75 billion bid for Tottenham - which would represent a blow for Everton.
It’s said that Najafi is working with a consortium of investors and is ‘weeks away from formally approaching Spurs owner Joe Lewis and the football club’s chair Daniel Levy’.