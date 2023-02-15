Tottenham Hotspur are being eyed by MSP Sports Capital after they were linked with investing in Everton.

MSP Sports Capital partners Jeff Moorad, left, and Jahm Najafi at Goodison Park. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

American-Iranian billionaire Jahm Najafi and MSP Sports Capital , who have been linked with investing in Everton, are reportedly ready to launch a bid for Tottenham Hotspur.

It was reported earlier this month that the New-York based company have been in talks with Toffees majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

MSP are said to have discussed purchasing 25% of the club and wanted two positions on the Goodison Park board.

In addition, chairman Najafi and chief executive Jeff Moorad were spotted at Goodison for the 2-1 loss against Southampton last month.

However, the Financial Times now reports that MSP are looking at making a $3.75 billion bid for Tottenham - which would represent a blow for Everton.