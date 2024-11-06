The Friedkin Group are in the middle of completing an Everton takeover.

Simon Jordan believes that The Friedkin Group’s (TFG) prospective Everton takeover is as good as a ‘done deal’.

TFG are in the process of purchasing the Toffees from majority owner Farhad Moshiri. The American firm - headed by Texan billionaire Dan Friedkin - had shown interest earlier this year after 777 Partners’ transaction collapsed. But TFG pulled out of a deal, they took on debt of £158 million that was provided by MSP Sports Capital and local businessmen George Downing and Andy Bell.

TFG came back to the table in September, though, and the purchase is subject to regulatory approval. There are hopes that the takeover could be completed by the end of the year. Everton will become the second major football team under Friedkin’s ownership, having been at the helm of Roma since August 2020. There has been unrest in the Italian capital lately, however, after the sacking of head coach Daniele de Rossi just four games into this season while successor Ivan Juric has won just four of his 10 games in charge.

Jordan, the former Crystal Palace owner, reckons that while TFG have vast wealth, it does not necessarily translate into success - as highlighted during Moshiri’s tenure. And he is intriguing as to whether Everton will become the priority over Roma when the takeover is completed.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “They bought the debt so they're in the game and are seriously well funded. My friend George Downing put a lot of money into Everton, knows the Friedkins, will know Dan Friedkin because he got his money paid back by him. They have serious money and so did Moshiri. it's not about what money you've got, it's about how you deploy it.

“It'll be interesting what they do at Everton because it hasn't been an unprecedented success at Roma. It's been a battle and a challenge and it'll be interesting to see if they devest themselves to Roma or continue down this well-trodden path that seems to be ridiculous in my mind about multi-club ownership because it brings competitive jeopardy. But I think it's a done deal.”