Everton 'target' who is 'worth much more than £50 million' officially becomes free agent
Wilfred Ndidi's Leicester City contract has officially come to a conclusion.
The midfielder's Foxes deal expired on June 30, which means he is now rendered a free agent 0- having been linked with a move to Everton.
Ndidi has spent the past seven-and-a-half years at the King Power Stadium after being signed from Genk in January 2017 for £17 million.
Ndidi was part of the Leicester team that won the FA Cup in 2021. And although the Foxes were relegated from the Premier League in 2022-23, the Nigeria international remained at the club.
He helped them immediately achieve promotion back to the top flight as Leicester won the Championship title. Ndidi recorded a total of six goals and six assists in 36 appearances.
And although the 27-year-old has been offered fresh terms by the Foxes, they have not been signed. Ndidi admitted earlier this summer that he would be open to a new challenge.
He told completesports.com: “It is good to be back to the Premier League after being relegated and struggling back to EPL is actually something we don’t want to go back to again. I think morale is high, expectation is high, we have to ensure we do not return to the Championship. It’s a tough place to play. If a good chance comes, I won’t mind trying my luck elsewhere but for now I remain a Leicester City player.”
Ndidi was linked with a £50 million switch to Aston Villa in 2022. But then-Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers insisted: “He’s worth much more than that.”
Rodgers added: “A player of that quality and mentality, of course you want to always keep, but when you have that player, he will always attract interest. But he seems very settled here. I know he’s moved into a new house and he seems very, very happy. He’s a pleasure to work with and hopefully he can be around the club for many years.”
Football Insider reported last week that Everton are in ‘hot pursuit’ of Ndidi.
