Everton 'target' set for medical at rivals as £35 million double deal is 'likely'

Ipswich Town are reportedly closing in on a move for Jacob Greaves.

Everton-linked defender Jacob Greaves is set for a medical at a Premier League rival, reports suggest.

The centre-back has come through the youth ranks at Hull City, having helped the club to League One promotion and then narrowly miss out of the Championship play-offs last season.

He's made 176 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring six goals and was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season for 2023-24.

Everton have been reported admirers of Greaves and he was perhaps earmarked as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite had he completed a move to Manchester United. Sean Dyche’s side were steadfast that Branthwaite would not be leaving on the cheap, however.

What's more, the Toffees might be short of a centre-back option after allowing Ben Godfrey to join Atalanta.

However, Greaves is closing in on a switch to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town. According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old has been given permission to have a medical at Portman Road ahead of a prospective switch.

And Jaden Philogene, who is also on Everton's radar, could also depart Hull for Ipswich in a double deal. The winger enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season as he recorded 12 goals and six assists. Philogene has also been linked with Barcelona, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The Athletic reports that Ipswich have offered £35 million for the Tigers’ prized pair - and that a deal is likely but still to be agreed. Philogene, 22, admitted last week that he would prefer a move to the Premier League although he has dreams of playing for Barcelona in the future.