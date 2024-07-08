Everton 'target' set for medical at rivals as £35 million double deal is 'likely'

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 8th Jul 2024, 06:46 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 08:29 BST
Getty Images
Ipswich Town are reportedly closing in on a move for Jacob Greaves.

Everton-linked defender Jacob Greaves is set for a medical at a Premier League rival, reports suggest.

The centre-back has come through the youth ranks at Hull City, having helped the club to League One promotion and then narrowly miss out of the Championship play-offs last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He's made 176 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring six goals and was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season for 2023-24.

Everton have been reported admirers of Greaves and he was perhaps earmarked as a replacement for Jarrad Branthwaite had he completed a move to Manchester United. Sean Dyche’s side were steadfast that Branthwaite would not be leaving on the cheap, however.

What's more, the Toffees might be short of a centre-back option after allowing Ben Godfrey to join Atalanta.

However, Greaves is closing in on a switch to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town. According to The Athletic, the 23-year-old has been given permission to have a medical at Portman Road ahead of a prospective switch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Jaden Philogene, who is also on Everton's radar, could also depart Hull for Ipswich in a double deal. The winger enjoyed a fine 2023-24 season as he recorded 12 goals and six assists. Philogene has also been linked with Barcelona, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The Athletic reports that Ipswich have offered £35 million for the Tigers’ prized pair - and that a deal is likely but still to be agreed. Philogene, 22, admitted last week that he would prefer a move to the Premier League although he has dreams of playing for Barcelona in the future.

“I chose the Premier League because it is the clearest offer I have, but my dream is still La Liga,” he told Que Thi Jugues. “Barca is my dream, I hope I can sign for them one day. My idols are Ronaldinho and Neymar.”

Related topics:Jacob GreavesPremier LeagueManchester UnitedJarrad BranthwaiteHull City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.