Everton are among the clubs who have been linked with James McAtee.

A reported Everton transfer target has been given a tour of another club ahead of an expected summer move.

The Toffees are among the clubs who have been linked with Manchester City’s James McAtee. The playmaker is down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium and failed to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s plans last season.

McAtee made just three Premier League starts last season and played fewer than 1,000 minutes. He was also omitted from City’s squad for the FA Cup final loss at the hands of Crystal Palace at Wembley.

McAtee did impress at the Under-21 European Championship. He captained England to glory and was named man of the match in the 3-2 victory over Germany in the final. The 22-year-old is in the final year of his contract at City. They risk losing him for a nominal fee next summer, so look set to cash in.

Everton require new forwards amid a major squad overturn, with nine members of last season’s squad departing. McAtee, said to have a price tag of between £20-25 million, is one player the Toffees are said to have on their radar along with the likes of Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

In addition, Everton CEO Angus Kinnear revealed that Leeds United tried to sign McAtee when he was in his Elland Road remit. Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27m to Brentford. To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”

However, a switch to Germany appears realistic. Newspaper BILD reports that McAtee visited Eintracht Frankfurt’s training ground earlier this week. Jobe Bellingham did the same before moving to Borussia Dortmund from Sunderland. However, it’s suggested that Frankfurt have a ‘better chance’ of bringing in McAtee.