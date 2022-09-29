Frank Lampard has revealed a double injury boost for Everton ahead of their weekend trip to Southampton.

Jordan Pickford is available for Everton's weekend visit to Southampton, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin could also be in contention.

Pickford missed the Toffees' win over West Ham United with a thigh complaint, but has made a full recovery during the international break.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, is yet to make his first appearance of the season due to a knee problem, though he is closing in on a return.

On the possibility of using the striker on Saturday, Frank Lampard said: "We're considering [it]. With Dominic, we're working to make sure he comes back in the best fitness and strength for us, so we'll see on that one."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Picture: NIGEL RODDIS/AFP via Getty Images

In contrast to that positive news, Everton were hit with a blow over the international break as defender Nathan Patterson sustained an ankle injury while representing Scotland.

Of that news, Lampard added: "It's a blow for us all because he's been fantastic, there's no doubt the level of his performance has been great and consistent.

"He has drive and he's brought energy into the team.

"One thing I will say is that Seamus [Coleman] has been the biggest supporter of that. He is such an amazing teammate, in terms of advising Patts and helping and supporting him when he's been playing well.

"I've no worries about Seamus coming into the team. I'm always hopeful that we get minutes out of Seamus because he has a big influence on the pitch.

"But we want Patts back as soon as possible. I think the four to five week estimate is probably a bit of a positive from where our first thoughts were so let's hope we can get him back quickly."

Patterson joins Ben Godfrey (fractured fibula), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee) and Andros Townsend (ACL) on the treatment table.

However, Lampard will be able to call on midfielder James Garner, who is back to full fitness after representing England U21s.