Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Everton manager confirmed the latest team news for his side.

Everton boss Sean Dyche confirmed that key player Jarrad Branthwaite is in contention to start this weekend after returning from injury.

The 22-year-old played the full match for the U21 side against Sunderland last weekend, making an eye-catching last minute clearance off the line to ensure they saw out the 4-3 victory. He has missed every game of the new campaign after undergoing a minor operation in the summer and will be a huge boost for the side.

After drawing with Leicester City last weekend, they finally registered their first point of the campaign and welcome Crystal Palace to Goodison Park this weekend hoping to get their first win of the season. Oliver Glasner’s side have been in mixed form but boast a talented side and a strong goal threat. Yet, Dyche was unbeaten in four games against the Eagles last season, winning at home in a third-round cup replay and 3-2 at Selhurst Park in the league. They drew the other two encounters and will be confident after the return of a few key first-team starters.

Everton team news:

Dyche confirmed Branthwaite should be in line to start with Michael Keane set to be dropped to the bench after starting five games so far this season. In midfield, Dyche has a decision to make regarding Idrissa Gueye, who was absent last weekend due to a family bereavement. Having not trained for a week, it is unlikely he will partner Orel Mangala, who started his first game in the league after joining on loan. Either James Garner or Tim Iroegbunam can come into midfield to replace him.

Left-back Vitalyi Mykolenko has missed the last two games since coming off in the first-half against Aston Villa. The 25-year-old has been a key starter under Dyche and should be in line to start. There’s also Nathan Patterson who played 61 minutes for the U21s who could return to the squad having not featured for the club since April. Dyche claimed he is working well and recovering well but will take a bit longer to return to a starting role.

Armando Broja is still continuing his rehab after joining on loan while Seamus Coleman remains absent and is still out for a bit longer. But Youssef Chermiti remains a long-term absence.