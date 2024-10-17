Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton team news: The Everton manager spoke ahead of their clash with Ipswich Town this weekend.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite is still a doubt for the weekend’s game with Ipswich Town.

The Toffees have been hit with regular injuries across the season so far and are hoping to welcome back a key figure such as Branthwaite. He had missed the entire season to date before he returned for the Crystal Palace win but he has been absent since.

There was also a worry during the international break as key man Iliman Ndiaye had come off for Senegal with a supposed knock but he returned for their second game, playing 32 minutes off the bench and Dyche confirmed the latest team news, as he cited the frustrating issue is getting everyone ‘match fit’.

Everton team news

Vitalyi Mykolenko, who wasn’t called up to Ukraine’s squad over the break, has missed three of the last four games but played 90 minutes against Crystal Palace. Dyche hinted that he is close to returning and is ‘looking good’ and looks likely to return to the side this weekend.

Another significant worry for fans was Ndiaye’s substitution for Senegal. Dyche eased any concerns claiming his injury has ‘settled really quickly’ and he’s returned from Africa and trained with the squad and looks set to start at the weekend.

The same can’t be said for the defensive trio of Seamus Coleman, Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson. All three players are on the grass but they are all building themselves back up to be able to be match fit. Dyche asked for patience with Branthwaite who returned for Palace only to suffer another setback - and they will make a late decision whether he can be involved. However, the other two would only be able to make the bench at best.

Dyche also confirmed there are two issues that have emerged for both Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner. According to the manager, Iroegbunam has a stress issue with his foot and is set to be out for ‘weeks’ and Dyche claimed they were ‘disappointed’ to lose him.

In terms of Garner, he has a back situation they are still monitoring but they won’t have anything concrete until next week as he continues his treatment. It could mean we are likely to see Ashley Young at right-back, as it had been Garner’s position in recent weeks due to their injuries there.

Youssef Chermiti is a bit longer-term; Dyche claims he was unlucky to have the ‘oddest’ injury that has kept him out since the summer months. He is making good progress with the sports scientists on the grass, he claims. The same goes for the summer signing and Chelsea loanee Armando Broja who hasn’t featured since facing Club America in their pre-season tour of the USA. Broja is reportedly ahead of Chermiti in terms of his recovery time, he will need a games programme but Dyche hopes to have him training with the squad soon.