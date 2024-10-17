Premier League star hails Liverpool man as an 'animal' after international victory

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: The recent international break has been a successful one for Liverpool’s South American stars.

In-form Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran hailed Liverpool’s Luis Diaz’s for being ‘an animal’ after their recent international victory.

Colombia sit second in qualifying for the World Cup and they are three points behind the reigning world champions Argentina. With just one defeat in 10 games, they sit above both Brazil and Uruguay and are building an exciting side led by the likes of Duran, Diaz and James Rodriguez.

Across this international break, they did suffer their first defeat of the campaign, losing 1-0 to Bolivia in a difficult away game. They bounced back against bottom-placed Chile with a 4-0 victory, as Diaz and Duran both managed to get on the scoresheet. Rodriguez continued his brilliant form for his country by setting up Diaz as they pressed Chile into giving the ball away in their own box - with the Liverpool man given a tap-in to notch his 15th goal for his country in 57 games.

The moment in question between the two Premier League players occurred when Diaz was doing a post-match interview. Duran gate-crashed the moment to tell fans ‘He is the best thing Colombia has! An animal!’ before exiting. And he certainly has been one of Liverpool’s best players so far this season.

Colombia are on a good run after reaching the Copa America final in the summer, only to lose narrowly to Argentina. With Duran emerging as a star for Aston Villa, their side looks to be an ever-growing threat. The super-sub did it again by scoring his seventh goal from the bench this season for club and country. James Rodriguez is enjoying a renaissance while the squad also features Luis Sinisterra, Daniel Munoz, Jefferson Lerma, Davinson Sanchez and Yerson Mosquera.

Diaz is arguably the star of the team, outside of James, given his form for Liverpool. He has five goals in nine games this season, with all five coming in just seven league games - and he also an assist as well. An improved temperament in front of goal has seen his goal conversion rise from 9% to 33%. Those type of figures will be very difficult to maintain but he is certainly on the right track.