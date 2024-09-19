Jarrad Branthwaite. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton injury news ahead of the clash against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Sean Dyche has given an Everton update ahead of the trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

The Toffees are aiming to pick up their first Premier League points of the season - having lost all four games so far. It leaves Everton rooted to the bottom of the table as they face a newly-promoted Leicester side who have accrued only two points themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Dyche’s men crashed out of Carabao Cup earlier this week after suffering a penalty shootout loss to Southampton. Everton were missing several players for the third-round defeat, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Garner and Vitalii Mykolenko who were ill.

Calvert-Lewin and Mykolenko have been training today, although Garner is still not back at Finch Farm. Meanwhile, James Tarkowski was absent against Southampton with a back issue. He has trained and should be OK.

Idrissa Gana Gueye also missed out against Southampton and will again be absent with a family bereavement.

Jarrad Branthwaite (groin) and Nathan Patterson (hamstring) are back in training. Both will not feature Neither have yet to make an appearance this season, with Patterson having been absent since April. However, both will play for the under-21s against Sunderland on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seamus Coleman suffered a setback while on Republic of Ireland duty earlier this month and is set for a longer spell on the sidelines.

Youssef Chermiti and deadline-day signing Armando Broja are sidelined with respective foot injuries.