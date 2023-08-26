Sean Dyche has made a few changes ahead of their Premier League clash with Wolves.

Sean Dyche has made three big calls for the visit of Wolves today, as Michael Keane has been dropped to the bench after a poor run of run.

In his places comes Jarrad Branthwaite who is set to make his first start of the season after enjoying a successful loan spell at PSV last season.

There’s also changes up front; youngster Lewis Dobbin joins loan-ee Arnaut Danjuma up front with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured.

New signing Youssef Chermiti makes the bench once again and he could be in line to make his debut as a substitute.

The Everton manager has had to contend with quite a few injuries, including Calvert-Lewin, who came off during the 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend with a suspected fractured cheekbone.

Dyche revealed he was seeing a specialist on Friday about receiving a protective mask that he could play in going forward, but this game came too soon.

Also out of action is Alex Iwobi, the midfielder came off with a hamstring injury and is set to a few weeks which is a big blow for Everton. Plus, Andre Gomes was missing last week with a calf issue and he fails to make the matchday once again.

Demarai Gray has been continually linked with a move away and hasn’t featured at the start of this season so far and is likely heading for an exit from Goodison Park and doesn’t feature in the squad again.

On top of that, there’s the quartet of Seamus Coleman, Dele Alli, Dwight McNeil and Jean-Philippe Gbamin all remain out of action and Dyche is certainly up against it in terms of injuries.

For Wolves, Mathues Nunes is suspended and they make two changes with Hugo Bueno and Hwang Hee-chan coming into the starting eleven.

Everton Team: Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Young, Gueye, Onana, Doucoure, Garner, Danjuma, Dobbin.