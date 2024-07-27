Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, applauds the fans during a lap of appreciation after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on May 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton play their second pre-season friendly of the summer against the League Two side.

Everton fans will be hoping to get a first glimpse of Jarrad Branthwaite this summer in today's pre-season trip to Salford City (15.00 BST).

The centre-back has been heavily targeted by Manchester United during the transfer window - but the Toffees have remained steadfast that he won't leave unless their valuation is met. Sean Dyche's side have turned down two bids from the Old Trafford hierarchy for Branthwaite, who enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old was named Young Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season as he made 37 appearances and scored three goals. That earned him a breakthrough into the England senior squad and he made his debut in a 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina but he did not make the squad for Euro 2024.

Branthwaite was one of five players who was absent for Everton's opening friendly of the pre-season campaign - a 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers last week. The former PSV Eindhoven loanee was hopeful he would be back in training this week. He told evertontv: "It’s just a little injury I’ve had. I’ll be back with the team in the next week or so, so it’s nothing major. I can’t wait to get back out there."

James Tarkowski picked up a minor issue during the trip to the Republic of Ireland, which ruled him out of the Sligo game. Everton have been cautious to not aggravate any problems at this stage of the season but the defender could be back against Salford.

Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson has been recovering from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the end of last season - and forced him to miss Euro 2024 with Scotland. Vitalii Mykolenko missed the final four games of 2023-24 with ankle ligament damage. He made just one appearance for the Ukraine at the Euros and hit a setback in his recovery, meaning he did not travel to Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It remains to be seen if Dele Alli will play against Salford, who are managed by his former MK Dons boss Karl Robinson. Dele hasn't played a game since April 2023 during a loan spell at Besiktas and his Everton contract expired in June. However, he has returned to the Blues to get himself fit with an eye to win a potential new deal.

Dyche said after the Sligo game: “He [Tarkowski] has got a minor niggle at this stage and we have to be careful. We’ve got some other players we’re just being a bit careful with – they’re okay, just a few niggles that we’re going to monitor but nothing too serious. We’re hopeful with Tarky, hopefully it’s nothing.

“Jarrad is making good progress as are Patto and Dele so we’ll see how those guys go. At this stage, it’s nothing too serious so we’re thankful for that.”

Evertonians making the trip to Greater Manchester will be keen to run the rule over Jesper Lindstrom for the first time. He completed his move to Goodison Park on a season-long loan deal from Napoli yesterday and bolsters the Blues’ attacking options. But much will depend on Lindstrom’s fitness levels as to whether he is involved just 24 hours after his arrival.