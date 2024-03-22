Everton to be offered any 'one of four Barcelona players' as they target Amadou Onana

Onana is with Belgium for two friendlies against Ireland and England. Playing at Wembley, he'll make the short journey home to Everton after.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to offer one of a few players to help secure the signing of Amadou Onana this summer.

Onana, 22, is contracted until 2027 and is likely to be worth far more than the £35m it cost to acquire him from Lille back in 2022. His stature has grown and he has developed into a key cog in both Everton's side and as part of the Belgian international side.

His form has started to attract suitors including Barcelona who has been following him for a while. We recently reported that Barca had pulled out of a move due to the financials involved, but SPORT, the same source have now claimed there could be a new approach.

The Spanish outlet have claimed that Everton value the midfielder at £51m (€60m) but they are hoping that they can sweeten a deal by adding a player. They claimed that 'Barça will look to reduce the cost of a possible operation by including players. Names like Lenglet, Sergiño Dest, Ansu Fati or Fermín would be some of those that could interest the Liverpool club.'