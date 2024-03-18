Man Utd receive transfer boost for Everton star as European giants 'pull out' of race

Everton transfer news

Everton's Amadou Onana could be set for a summer move away but it won't be to Barcelona, according to the latest reports.

Onana, 22, has been earmarked as a future star across the past few years, dating back to a time before he made the £35m to Goodison Park. The Toffees swooped in for the Belgian in 2022 and he's become a key figure, starting 18 games this season and making 29 appearances in total.

Contracted until 2027, the £43m-rated star is in no rush to leave Everton but clubs are closing in on the club as they may be forced to sell due to their perilous financial situation. Barcelona were one club linked but, according to Spanish outlet SPORT, they can no longer afford such a move in the summer and they have withdrawn their interest in the midfielder.

So far this season, not only has Onana improved defensively - he ranks among the top percentiles for tackles and aerials won - but his passing and technical prowess has grown and he now averages a high pass accuracy, more key passes per90 and has created double the amount of big chances when compared to last season.

The report opens the door for United who have been linked with a move for some time. As per the report, Everton would not negotiate a deal with Barcelona for less than £52m, while Barca are prepared to spend £39m to get Onana. With Sofyan Amrabat leaving and questions over Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, United want more quality and presence in midfield to join the aspiring Kobbie Mainoo. Speaking in January, Dyche quashed rumours a move away as reports swirled around. “He’s been heavily linked before I was here and after, it’s just another story.”