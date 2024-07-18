Everton's Finch Farm training ground. (Photo by Cameron Smith - WWFC/Wolves) | Wolves

The pair from Gambia are hoping to impress/

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton are reportedly running the rule over two African youngsters.

The Toffees have invited over Gambia pair Sellou Jeng and Tijan Colley on trial. The duo - who play for Bakoteh United Academy and Bakoteh Football Club respectively, are training with Everton’s academy, per ESohna, and are hoping to impress to win contracts at Goodison Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are under the tutelage of agent Bakary Bojang, who also represents Yankuba Minteh. The winger was a target for Everton earlier in the summer but he was sold by Newcastle United to Brighton for £33 million. Bojang posted images being at the Blues’ Finch Farm training base.

Everton have looked to add to their youth ranks over the past 12 months. Last summer, they cast their eye over ex-Chelsea striker Malik Mothershille but he decided to join League One side Peterborough United.

In January, the Toffees signed former AC Milan forward Kingsford Boakye in January. Meanwhile, in the current transfer window, Everton recruited Omari Benjamin, a striker, after his departure from Arsenal. Meanwhile, Braiden Graham and Ceiran Loney signed scholarship terms at Goodison Park after joining from Linfield and Patrick Thistle respectively.