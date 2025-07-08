David Moyes is close to get one of his targets through the door | Getty Images

Everton are closing in on their second signing of the summer transfer window

Everton are closing in on their next summer transfer with a medical booked for Thierno Barry, who is now travelling to Merseyside - per the latest reports.

The Toffees have long been linked with the France Under-21 international, with a deal already said to have been agreed for the striker who has a release clause of £34.5m in his contract with La Liga side Villareal.

The Athletic reports a deal has been agreed below his release clause, with the fee for Barry expected to be £27.5m as David Moyes looks to strengthen his forward options. Everton have already signed Carlos Alcaraz from Flamengo on a permanent deal after he spent the second half of the most recent campaign on loan at Goodison Park.

Premier League rivals West Ham United and Crystal Palace were also credited with an interest in Barry but he is poised to join Everton, as long as there are no unexpected issues with his medical on Merseyside.

Barry giving up Champions League football to play for Everton

The striker joined Villareal last summer, signing a five-year deal after leaving FC Basel in Switzerland. He helped the Yellow Submarine reach the Champions League as he scored 11 times in 37 La Liga games.

They finished fifth in the Spanish top flight but, like the Premier League, La Liga was handed an extra qualification spot due to the performances of Spanish sides in UEFA competitions. Crystal Palace could also have offered him Europa League football but he has opted for the Toffees.

His decision should excite those at Everton, with the commitment from the player to give up playing in the Champions League highlighting a strong desire to play for the Toffees. The Athletic describe him as “tall, quick, and relentless in his running.”

He is always looking to run in behind and cause issues for defensive lines, which could prove particularly effective when Everton come up against sides who like to play high up the pitch. He is also incredibly-strong in the air and looks a shrewd addition as the Toffees try to add goals.

David Moyes targeting European football for Everton

Of all the sides to survive in the Premier League last season, Everton scored the fewest goals. It is something they will need to improve on, with Moyes outlining how he believes he can get the club back challenging in the top end of the table and towards the European spots.

"It was amazing for the club and it transformed West Ham," Moyes told BBC Radio 5 Live of the impact of European football. "European tours for the supporters, the money that was getting brought in from the home games and we got to the semi-final of the Europa League.

"I don't really see why we should not attempt to do that here at Everton. That has to be the challenge."

He added: "We are seeing the odd team now maybe having a go such as Bournemouth and Fulham, while Brentford have tried to show over the years that they can get close to it.

"I don't see why we shouldn't try to get ourselves into that group. If we keep playing the way we have been doing, get results, then we will give ourselves every chance."