Everton manager David Moyes | Getty Images

Everton need a new striker this summer and the perfect short-term option could be available

After nine years at the club, Dominic Calvert-Lewin looks set to depart Everton this summer when his contract expires, leaving the future of the Toffees’ striker position uncertain.

Calvert-Lewin has been almost synonymous with Everton in an attacking sense ever since he arrived as a 19-year-old in 2016. There was long the sense that when Calvert-Lewin was fit and firing, so were the Toffees.

But that has become less and less common in recent years, as injuries became more regular and his goalscoring prowess began to wane when he was available. The 28-year-old’s best goalscoring return of 16 Premier League goals in 2020/21 feels like a long time ago now, and it has been a few years since his name was mentioned around the England squad.

It would be a sad end for a much-loved Toffees star, but probably the best move for both parties to part ways and give Calvert-Lewin the chance for a new start elsewhere. As for Everton, they may not need to look far for the perfect replacement.

Callum Wilson may be the perfect fit for Everton

Premier League striker Callum Wilson is also out of contract this summer, and he may be an ideal signing for Everton as David Moyes looks to replace Calvert-Lewin.

At 33 years old, Wilson has a vast amount of Premier League experience after a decade in the top flight with Bournemouth and Newcastle United. Wilson looks set to depart St James’ Park when his contract expires on June 30, and would be a very smart acquisition.

Wilson is a more consistent goalscorer than Calvert-Lewin, with 88 goals in the competition compared with Calvert-Lewin’s 57 in the exact same number of appearances.

Former England man Wilson may not be the long-term answer due to his age, but his ability to score goals at this level is not in doubt, and firepower is something which Everton have lacked in recent years. Alongside Beto and Carlos Alcaraz up front, Wilson would offer Moyes another strong goalscoring option.

Eddie Howe praises “incredible” Wilson

Eddie Howe recently spoke about the great impact Wilson has had during his time at the club. He said: “What I can say is that Callum Wilson is, and has been, an incredible footballer for Newcastle. He’s someone who epitomises the spirit that has got us to where we are.

“He’s professional, brave – to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment he did, it was a difficult moment in the club’s history. The club needed hope – and Callum gave them hope. He dealt with the pressure and responsibility that role brings unbelievably well.

“He brings a positivity to the group, he’s a leader within the changing room, he’s just been incredible. Let’s wait and see what happens, but it was great to see him have that relationship with the supporters. There’s still so much respect there between the two.”