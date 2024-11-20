Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton and Brentford injury news ahead of the Goodison Park fixture.

Everton’s season recommences after the international break when they welcome Brentford to Goodison Park (3pm GMT).

The Toffees have endured a mixed start to the campaign, having picked up 10 points from 11 games - and sit 16th in the Premier League table. However, Sean Dyche will be taking the positives from Everton losing just once in their past seven fixtures and earning a 0-0 draw against West Ham United last time out.

But supporters are wary of the nightmarish run of matches approaching. Next month, the Blues will face Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City - so it could be crucial they pick up all three points against Brentford.

The Bees are 11th in the table yet have had their woes on their travels. Thomas Frank’s men have lost all five away games so far this term and Everton should feel just a second league win can be yielded. Ahead of the game, here’s a look at the current injury situation for both sides.

Everton team news

James Garner - out

The midfielder continues to recover from a back injury he sustained during October's international break. Garner was not spotted in training footage last week.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The summer signing from Aston Villa remains on the sidelines after sustaining a stress foot fracture during October's international break. Iroegbunam is another yet to be sighted with his team-mates at Finch Farm.

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker suffered a freak foot injury on the eve of the season. Chermiti is still in rehab and still a significant period away from returning to availability.

Armando Broja - major doubt

The striker is now training with Everton after arriving on loan from Chelsea with an Achilles issue. Dyche has insisted that Broja will need games before he is able to make a first-team return. But with Everton under-21s not playing until Monday evening, it could be a chance for Broja to be on the bench and at least get a feel for a match-day.

Seamus Coleman - major doubt

The Everton captain has endured a torrid time with injuries this season. Coleman picked up a hamstring problem before West Ham and still not be ready to return.

Jarrad Branthwaite - doubt

The centre-back made just his second start of the season at West Ham. However, after being promoted to the England senior squad, Branthwaite returned to Merseyside for treatment after training separately from the Three Lions' squad. The Blues will monitor Branthwaite carefully this week as they will not want to aggravate any problems.

Dwight McNeil - minor doubt

Missed the West Ham game because of an ongoing knee issue. However, McNeil has had ample time to recover.

Stanley Mills - out

The 21-year-old is now back running on the grass after spending the best part of a year absent with a knee injury sustained during a fruitful loan at Oxford United.

Brentford team news

Rico Henry - out

The left-back hasn't played for more than a year as he recovers from an ACL injury. Brentford are being patient with his recovery.

Josh Dasilva - out

Another member of the Bees' squad who has been sidelined for the long-term with a knee injury.

Aaron Hickey - out

The right-back is expected to miss most of the campaign after having hamstring surgery in August.

Igor Thiago - major doubt

The Brazilian made a £30 million move to Brentford in the summer but suffered a serious knee injury in pre-season. Thiago featured for the under-21s earlier this month but may need more minutes before being ready for the first team.

Gustavo Nunes - major doubt

Yet to make his Brentford bow after joining in the summer from Gremio because of a back issue. Also played for the under-21s earlier this month but the Bees will have to decide if Nunes is ready.

Kristoffer Ajer - doubt

The defender hasn't played in Brentford's past four games because of a foot issue.

Bryan Mbeumo - doubt

Brentford's eight-goal top scorer did not feature in either of Cameroon's games during the international break, with manager Marc Brys citing the forward was injured.

Yoane Wissa - doubt

The forward, who has netted seven times this season, pulled out of DR Congo duty because of injury.

Ethan Pinnock - doubt

The defender did not play for Jamaica during the break, with manager Steve McClaren admitting Pinnock picked up an injury.