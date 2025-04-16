Everton vs Man City team news - as 9 players out and 2 keys stars doubtful

Everton vs Man City team news. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton and Man City injury news heading into the Premier League fixture at Goodison Park.

Everton aim to continue their excellent form when they welcome Manchester City to Goodison Park on Saturday (3pm BST).

David Moyes’ impact since he returned as Toffees boss has been outstanding. He was tasked with ensuring a Premier League relegation battle was avoided. That has well and truly been achieved. Everton are up to 13th in the table, moving above Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. In their past two games, they have held second-placed Arsenal to a 1-1 draw before earning a 1-0 win at third-placed Nottingham Forest.

The Blues are displaying form that would see them pushing for Champions League qualification. They face another side trying to book their spot in next season’s competition in Manchester City. No-one predicted Pep Guardiola’s side’s demise after winning the previous four Premier League crowns. But City are scrapping to finish in the top five and cruised to a 5-2 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

Evertonians will head to Goodison for the third-last time before the move to the club’s new stadium next month. And those heading to the Grand Old Lady will feel that Moyes’ men can deliver a victory. Expectations have changed drastically since Moyes was rehired in January, having lost only two of 12 league games. In addition, Everton held City to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium in December when Sean Dyche was at the helm.

Both teams have some injury issues ahead of the fixture. Here’s a current look at the early team news for both sides.

Everton team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - out

The striker has been absent with a hamstring injury since January. Calvert-Lewin is expected to be unavailable for another two weeks, at least.

Orel Mangala - out

The on-loan Lyon midfielder ruptured his ACL in January and is on the comeback trail.

Jesper Lindstrom - out

The winger, on loan from Napoli, recently underwent surgery for a hernia. It means that Lindstrom is likely to miss the majority of the rest of the season.

Man City team news

Rodri - out

City's midfield maestro is still recovering from an ACL injury suffered in September. Rodri could be back for the Club World Cup in the summer.

Nathan Ake - out

The versatile defender was forced to have ankle surgery in March and may not play again this term in the Premier League.

Erling Haaland - out

City's 30-goal top scorer is unavailable because of an ankle injury. Haaland could be back in time for the end of the campaign.

John Stones - out

The former Everton defender is on the sidelined with a thigh problem so will not get the chance of playing at Goodison Park for a final occasion.

Manuel Akanji - out

The defender is still absent after having adductor surgery in February following a loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Ederson - doubt

The No.1 goalkeeper sustained what appeared to be a groin problem in last weekend's win over Crystal Palace. Ederson will need to be assessed.

Phil Foden - doubt

The attacking midfielder was absent against Palace, having picked up an issue in a 0-0 draw against Manchester United the previous weekend.