Abdoulaye Doucoure’s stoppage-time goal earned Everton a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo had few complaints after Everton grabbed a late victory over Nottingham Forest.

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s 94th-minute goal earned the Toffees a 1-0 win at the City Ground. It was the third away triumph Everton have recorded since David Moyes’ return as manager and they took the significant scalp of a Forest side pushing for Champions League qualification.

The visitors limited Santo’s side to few goalscoring chances. In fact, it was Everton who had more shots throughout the game and they got their reward in the dying embers when a swift counter-attack was rounded off by Doucoure to send the travelling fans on the banks of the River Trent into ecstasy.

Forest’s chances of being in next season’s Champions League have taken a significant blow. And Santo admitted that Everton’s ability to come out on top of ‘duels and second balls’ was key.

The City Ground boss said via the Nottingham Post: “We are disappointed. Disappointed with the performance. We were not comfortable and didn’t play good. The game didn’t flow. “Everton caused us a lot of problems. They won the duels and the second balls. They were putting us under pressure. In terms of offensive, we didn’t create much.”

Forest earned a 2-0 victory over Everton in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park in December. That was under former manager Sean Dyche, who was sacked the following month as the Blues sat just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Since Moyes was rehired for his second spell, form as taken a marked upturn. Everton have lost just two of their 12 league games and steered the club up to 14th in the table. Santo believes that the Toffees are very much on an upward trajectory.

He added: "We didn't win comfortably (in that game). There is no match in the Premier League that you can win comfortable - that's a lie. The quality of the players of Everton are there and they are improving. They are intense and they are aggressive, so we have to credit them for today's game.”