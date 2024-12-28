Everton vs Nottingham Forest team news - as 3 players ruled out and 5 doubtful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton and Nottingham Forest injury news ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Everton play their final game of 2024 when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Goodison Park on Sunday (3pm GMT).

It has been a rollercoaster of a year for the Toffees - but it has ended how everyone hoped for. The Friedkin Group have completed a takeover of the club from Farhad Moshiri while the keys have been handed to the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

A victory over Forest would cap off a good recent run of results. Everton have held Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City to draws - and picked up three more points than many fans expected. But Sean Dyche’s side host a Forest outfit who are this season’s surprise package. They are currently on track to qualify for the Champions League after a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

An intriguing encounter is in the offing. Ahead of the game, here is a look at the team news for both outfits.

Everton team news

James Garner - out

The former Forest loanee remains unavailable because of a back injury that he suffered in October. He is still to return to team training.

Tim Iroegbunam - out

The midfielder has been out for a similar time as Garner because of a foot issue. Iroegbunam is also yet to be back in team training, having made an encouraging start after joining from Aston Villa in the summer.

Stanley Mills - out

The 21-year-old is back in full training almost a year after suffering a serious knee injury. He will need minutes with the under-21s when their season recommences after the winter break.

Iliman Ndiaye - minor doubt

Suffered a tight calf after scoring the equaliser in the 1-1 draw against City and was substituted as a precaution in the closing stages. Everton will be desperate for Ndiaye to be fit.

Seamus Coleman - minor doubt

Also withdrawn against City in the closing stages and Dyche admitted he hopes Coleman’s small issue ‘settles’. The Everton captain has had a frustrating campaign with fitness problems and made just a second league start at the Etihad Stadium.

Dwight McNeil - doubt

The forward continues to struggle with a knee issue and could have to miss a fourth successive game.

Ashley Young - return

The versatile 39-year-old is again available after serving a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards in the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest team news

Ryan Yates - out

The Forest captain has been slapped with a one-game ban after he was given his fifth caution of the season.

Ibrahim Sangare - out

The Ivory Coast international has been absent since September because of a foot issue.

Danilo - doubt

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury on the opening day of the campaign and is sidelined. He is back training but much depends if he ready to return to the match-day squad.

Nicolas Dominguez - return

The Argentina international is again available after serving a one-game suspension for accruing five bookings.