Everton and Southampton injury news ahead of the Carabao Cup third-round tie.

Everton have some respite from their miserable start to the Premier League campaign when they turn their attention to the Carabao Cup.

The Toffees suffered a fourth defeat in as many top-flight games at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend. Despite leading by two goals for successive games, Sean Dyche’s side could not defend their advantage and slumped to a 3-2 reverse at Villa Park.

The loss leaves Everton rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table. And Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round opponents Southampton are the only other side yet to pick up a point.

The Saints have endured a difficult start following their return to the top flight and were condemned to a 3-0 defeat against Manchester United last time out. In truth, survival is the priority for both teams, although a victory and a cup run would help with confidence.

Ahead of the Goodison Park encounter, here’s the latest team news for both clubs.

Everton team news

Youssef Chermiti - out

The striker continues his rehab after having foot surgery last month. It’s a game that Chermiti could well have started if he was fit.

Armando Broja - out

There will be no reunion for the striker against his former club, having arrived at Everton on summer transfer deadline day with a foot issue.

Stanley Mills - out

The 20-year-old is still on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury suffered during his eye-catching loan spell at Oxford United last season.

Vitalii Mykolenko - doubt

The left-back was forced off with illness in the first half against Villa. Much will depend on how Mykolenko recovers.

Seamus Coleman - doubt

It was not a surprise that the Everton captain missed out against Villa, having limped out of the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to England during the international break. Coleman may still be carrying his problem.

Jarrad Branthwaite - doubt

The centre-back is back in training after having a groin operation at the start of the summer. However, Dyche has admitted that is it improbable that any of the players who missed out against Villa could return to action.

Nathan Patterson - doubt

The Scotland international has not played a game since April because of a serious hamstring injury. Patterson is back in training but Everton will be cautious and minutes for the under-21s may first be prudent.

Southampton team news

Gavin Bazunu - out

The goalkeeper continues his recovery from a long-term Achilles issue and is sidelined until the new year.

Jack Stephens - out

Issued a straight red card against Manchester United and must now serve a three-match ban which applies in the Carabao Cup.

Will Smallbone - doubt

Missed out against Manchester United with a hamstring injury and it remains to be seen if the midfielder will be back.

Kamaldeen Sulemana - doubt

The former Everton-linked winger sustained an ankle complaint in pre-season and has not featured since. Sulemana remained at St Mary’s in the transfer window despite being wanted by Ajax.