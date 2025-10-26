Beto reacts during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, north west England on October 26, 2025. (Photo by PETER POWELL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton player ratings and scores from the 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Everton suffered their first defeat at Hill Dickinson Stadium as they slipped to a 3-0 loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

David Moyes’ side were undone by two Spurs set-pieces in the first half finished off by Micky van de Ven before substitute Pape Matar Sarr struck late to condemn the Toffees to successive losses in the Premier League.

Everton did have several chances of their own, including an opportunity to lead inside the third minute, as well as having an equaliser netted by Jake O’Brien ruled out by VAR.

Match report

Everton created a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock in the third minute when Iliman Ndiaye crossed from the byline but Beto failed to make proper contact from close range before Jack Grealish’s follow-up was blocked by Pedro Porro.

And with their first opportunity, Spurs opened the scoring in the 19th minute when a corner was headed back across goal and Micky van de Ven nodded beyond Toffees goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Everton thought they had equalised six minutes later through a corner of their own that was met by a powerful Jake O’Brien header. However, after a VAR review it was adjudged that Ndiaye and Grealish were interfering with Spurs keeper Guglielmo Vicario and the goal was ruled out.

Moyes’ men were the better team on the whole but they fell behind from another corner, with Van de Ven heading home with aplomb in stoppage-time.

The Blues got on the front foot after the break and Beto thought he netted with a bicycle kick but Vicario produced a fine save. The Tottenham stopper also kept out an effort from the lively Ndiaye, who earlier sent an improvised flick narrowly off target.

And as Everton pushed to get back into the game, they left the door open for Tottenham to put the game to rest. Former Blues favourite Richarlison headed into the path of Sarr, who kept his composure to finish.

That led to supporters leaving Hill Dickinson Stadium in their droves as they watched their team fall to defeat for the first time since the move from Goodison Park.

Everton player ratings vs Tottenham

Jordan Pickford - 5.5

Could do little about the opener but perhaps might have been a bit stronger to shrug off Van de Ven for the second. Madea decent stop from Richarlison but left helpless for Spurs’ third.

Jake O’Brien - 5

Headed home well for his disallowed goal but didn’t offer much else going forward in the first half. Subbed in the 66th minute.

James Tarkowski - 5

Generally sound in the first half but couldn’t marshal Everton duly from set-pieces. Almost gifted Richarlison a break with a meek header.

Michael Keane - 6

Made a decent early tackle on Mohammed Kudus and did fine bar bar not being part of the defence to keep out Van de Ven’s goals.

Vitalii Mykolenko - 4

Lacked so much quality going forward and was skinned twice in the first half. Lacked quality after the break as he was pushed into higher positions and performance was summed up by a tame long-range shot that took a deflection.

James Garner - 6

Forced a decent save out of Vicario in the first half and kept things ticking. Delivered a couple of decent crosses early in the second period before being switched to right-back - and lost Richarlison for Spurs’ third goal.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - 6

Did OK but gave away a couple of silly fouls in the first half. Had a goalbound effort blocked in the second period and showed energy, but had much better games.

Iliman Ndiaye - 7

Ran Spurs ragged in the first half. Should have had an assist but for Beto’s poor finishing. Stood up the cross for Beto’s effort in the second half and then had a deflected shot of his own well kept out. Everton’s best player as he displayed his magic again.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 5

Whipped in the corner for O’Brien’s disallowed goals and had his moments in the first half without making a real impact.Similar in the second period.

Jack Grealish - 6

Went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock but was otherwise restricted for much of the first half. Had more joy in the second period without really landing a blow to Spurs.

Beto - 4

Had to score his early chance which would have changed the game. Did everything right with his bicycle kick that was saved, to his credit, before being subbed in the 66th minute.

Sub 1 - Thierno Barry (replaced Beto) - 5

Had one effort deflected over.

Sub 2 - Merlin Rohl (replaced O’Brien) - 5

May be disappointed he headed a chance over.

Sub 3 - Charly Alcaraz (replaced Gueye) - N/A